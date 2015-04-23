Miner Freeport-McMoRan reports first-quarter loss on charges

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
TORONTO, April 23 U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan Inc reported a first-quarter loss on Thursday, as it recorded one-time charges of $2.4 billion, mainly for the reduction of the carrying value of its oil and gas properties.
The net loss attributable to common shareholders was $2.5 billion, or $2.38 per share, compared with net income of $510 million, or 49 cents a share, in the same period last year.
Excluding one-time items, which totaled $2.32 a share, Freeport reported an adjusted loss of $60 million, or 6 cents a share, for the quarter ended March 31.
Analysts had been expecting an adjusted loss of 7 cents a share, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $4.15 billion from $4.98 billion.
Capital spending is estimated at $6.5 billion for the year, including $2.5 billion for major mining projects and $2.8 billion for oil and gas operations.
(Reporting by Susan Taylor Editing by W Simon)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.