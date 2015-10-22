UPDATE 2-Freeport further cuts copper, moly output; posts loss

(Adds 2015/2015 sales forecast, current debt, background on energy business, average quarterly prices and costs for copper)

By Susan Taylor

TORONTO Oct 22 U.S. miner and oil producer Freeport-McMoRan, under pressure from activist investor Carl Icahn and falling prices, said on Thursday it will further cut copper and molybdenum output as it posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss.

The Phoenix-based company said it remains confident in the longer-term outlook for copper prices, but will halve operating rates at its Sierrita mine in Arizona as price continue to fall.

The move will cut output by 100 million pounds of copper and 10 million pounds of molybdenum annually, said Freeport, which is also considering a full shutdown of the mine.

Combined with cuts announced in August, annual production has been reduced by 250 million pounds of copper and 20 million pounds of molybdenum.

The biggest U.S.-listed copper miner, Freeport said a primary strategic objective is the "significant" reduction of its $20.7 billion debt load.

The company also said it continues to mull options for its oil and gas business. They include spinning off the unit to shareholders, joint ventures, an initial public offering of a minority stake of the unit and further spending cuts.

Freeport branched into energy in 2013 with acquisitions of Plains Exploration and McMoRan Exploration for $9 billion. Last year, about 60 percent of its $21 billion in revenue came from copper, with about 20 percent from oil.

Billionaire investor Icahn, who owned 8.8 percent of Freeport as of Sept. 22, is taking aim at the company's spending, capital structure and executive pay.

Freeport posted an adjusted loss of $156 million, or 15 cents a share, which lagged the consensus analyst expectation for an 8 cent loss.

The company recorded $3.7 billion in charges in the quarter, as it reduced the carrying value of its oil and gas properties and took other charges.

Revenue fell to $3.68 billion from $5.7 billion.

Shares rose 3.5 percent to $12.37 after the results.

The average realized price for copper in the quarter fell to $2.38 a pound, from $3.12 in the same period last year, Freeport said. Costs at its copper mines meanwhile rose to $1.52 per pound from $1.34 per pound.

The forecast for 2015 copper sales was reduced to 4.1 billion pounds from 4.2 billion pounds. Changes in operating plans and the impact of El Nino weather on Indonesia have cut copper output by 130 million pounds and gold by 90,000 ounces, Freeport said.

For 2016, copper sales are seen at 5.2 billion pounds. (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Meredith Mazzilli)