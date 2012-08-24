UPDATE 2-Abbott may need more Humira studies - FDA staff

* FDA staff say data on ulcerative colitis use uncertain
* Advisory panel to vote on drug Aug. 28
* Abbott resubmits application after rejection last November
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 Abbott Laboratories Inc
may need to conduct additional trials of Humira to prove
the blockbuster drug helps patients with ulcerative colitis,
U.S. drug reviewers said on Friday.
Staff from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioned
whether Humira had a real benefit for people with the
inflammatory bowel disease who had already tried other
treatments. The FDA review comes ahead of an advisory panel,
which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Tuesday,
Aug. 28.
Humira, one of the world's top-selling drugs with projected
sales of $9 billion this year, is already approved for six
conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis. Abbott hopes to
expand its use to people with moderate to severe ulcerative
colitis, a chronic disease that causes ulcers in the colon and
affects about 700,000 Americans.
The FDA rejected Abbott's first application for ulcerative
colitis last November, saying results from clinical trials did
not conclusively show the drug helped stop the symptoms of the
disease, which include diarrhea, rectal bleeding, incontinence,
abdominal pain, fever, fatigue and weight loss.
The reviewers on Friday said Abbott had submitted more
analyses of the data in a second application, but they were "of
questionable value."
As Humira already has known safety risks that include
serious infections, the FDA staff said it was unclear if the
injectable drug's modest benefits justify giving it to patients
instead of other approved drugs, such as Johnson & Johnson's
Remicade.
Humira met its main goal in two clinical trials, but FDA
reviewers questioned whether a difference of less than 10
percent between Humira and a placebo was meaningful.
"Additional evidence could help support the evaluation of
the benefit-risk assessment for a Humira (ulcerative colitis)
indication," the FDA staff said in documents posted online on
Friday. They said the company could consider increasing the
dose, or proving that people who failed other drugs had more
success with Humira.
Humira, first approved in 2003, will form the heart of a
planned spin-off of Abbott's branded pharmaceutical business, to
be called AbbVie. When completed late this year, it would be the
largest-ever separation transaction in the healthcare sector.
Abbott has said new uses for Humira could add more than $1
billion in sales, though it did not specify projections for the
drug's use in ulcerative colitis. Abbott is also testing Humira
in other conditions, such as pediatric Crohn's disease.
If approved for ulcerative colitis, Humira would be the
first biologic drug that people could inject themselves.
Remicade, which works in a similar way to Humira, must be given
intravenously in the hospital.
Shares of Abbott were up 13 cents to $65.46 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.