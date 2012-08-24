Abbott may need more Humira studies, FDA staff say

WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. drug reviewers said
Abbott Laboratories Inc might need to conduct additional
trials of Humira to prove the blockbuster drug helps patients
with ulcerative colitis.
Staff from U.S. Food and Drug Administration questioned
whether Humira had a real benefit for people with the
inflammatory bowel disease and who had already failed other
treatments. The FDA review comes ahead of an advisory panel,
which will vote on whether to recommend the drug on Tuesday.
Humira, one of the world's top-selling drugs, is already
approved for six conditions, including arthritis, but the
company is hoping to expand its use to ulcerative colitis, a
progressive disease that causes ulcers in the colon.