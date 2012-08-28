US FDA advisers back wider use of Abbott's Humira

BRIEF-Qatar Electricity and Water says unit to acquire BTU Power's stake in three companies
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
WASHINGTON Aug 28 Abbott Laboratories Inc won a U.S. panel's support on Tuesday for a wider use for its blockbuster Humira drug in a type of inflammatory bowel disease.
A panel of outside advisers to the Food and Drug Administration voted 15 to 2 that the benefits of Humira, one of the world's top-selling drugs, outweighed its risks in treating ulcerative colitis. The drug is already approved for six other conditions.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end of the year.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)
BEIJING, Feb 26 China will focus on stable development of its capital markets this year, but will press ahead to further open its markets to foreign companies, the top securities regulator said on Sunday.