U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Sept. 8

ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: July 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, The Great Room
(Rm. 1503), 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss the biologics license
application from Seattle Genetics (SGEN.O) for Adcetris
(brentuximab vedotin). The morning session will discuss the
proposed use for treatment of Hodgkin's lymphoma (HL) that has
relapsed or is resistant to previous treatments. The afternoon
session will discuss the proposed indication for the treatment
of relapsed or refractory systemic anaplastic large cell
lymphoma (ALCL).
ENDOCRINOLOGIC AND METABOLIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: July 19, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, the
Ballrooms, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a new drug application from
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.N) and AstraZeneca (AZN.L) for
dapagliflozin. It is the first drug in the class of
sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, developed
as an addition to diet and exercise in order to improve
glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus.
CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL
DATE: July 20-21, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburgh, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: James Swink, 301-796-6313
On July 20, the committee will discuss the premarket
approval application for Edwards Lifesciences' (EW.N) Edwards
Sapien Transcatheter Heart Valve. On July 21, the committee
will discuss the humanitarian device exemption for Berlin
Heart's Excor Pediatric Ventricular Assist Device (VAD). The
device is a pneumatically-driven extracorporeal VAD designed to
provide bridge-to-transplant mechanical support to the heart.
GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: July 21, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, The
Ballrooms, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Kristine Khuc, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss the results from a clinical
trial of a supplement biologics license application from
Centocor Ortho Biotech Inc., a unit of Johnson & Johnson
(JNJ.N), for REMICADE (infliximab) for the treatment of
pediatric patients with moderately to severely active
ulcerative colitis.
TOBACCO PRODUCTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: July 21, 0900/1300; July 22, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Center for Tobacco Products, 9200 Corporate
Blvd., Rockville, Md.
CONTACT: Caryn Cohen, 877-287-1373
On the morning of July 21, the committee will discuss
changes proposed by committee members to the TPSAC Menthol
Report submitted to the agency on March 18, 2011. On the
afternoon of July 21 and on July 22, the committee will discuss
the nature and impact of the use of dissolvable tobacco
products on the public health. This discussion will begin the
process for the committee's required report to the Secretary of
Health and Human Services about this issue.
PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE AND CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: July 26, 0830/1230
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, The Great Room
(Rm. 1503), 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss presentations by the Office of
Generic Drugs (OGD) on bioequivalence issues and quality
standards relative to narrow therapeutic index (NTI) drug
products as a class. In response to feedback during its April
13, 2010 meeting, the committee will further discuss the
definition and list of NTI drugs, as well as proposed
bioequivalence standards for these products. The committee will
also receive awareness presentations relevant to OGD's ongoing
focus on quality and safety of generic drug products.
PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE AND CLINICAL PHARMACOLOGY ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: July 27, 0830/1230
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, The Great Room
(Rm. 1503), 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss current strategies for the FDA's
Office of Pharmaceutical Science implementation of Quality by
Design principles within its review offices, incorporating an
update on the activities of the International Conference on
Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of
Pharmaceuticals for Human Use. It will also receive awareness
presentations on FDA's current partnering with the U.S.
Pharmacopeia, principally to discuss the Monograph
Modernization Program.
TRANSMISSIBLE SPONGIFORM ENCEPHALOPATHIES ADVISORY
COMMITTEE
DATE: Aug. 1, 0900/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/North, 620 Perry Pkwy.,
Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Bryan Emery or Rosanna Harvey, 301-827-1277
The committee will discuss donor deferral for time spent in
Saudi Arabia to reduce the risk of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob
disease (vCJD) by blood and blood products and human cells,
tissues and cellular and tissue-based products.
BLOOD PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Aug. 2, 1330/1730; Aug. 3 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/North, 620 Perry Pkwy.,
Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Bryan Emery or Rosanna Harvey, 301-827-1277
On Aug. 2, the committee will discuss a study on the
incidence of Trypanosoma cruzi infection in blood donors and
its implications for selective testing of blood donors. On Aug.
3, the committee will discuss measures to preserve the blood
supply during a severe emergency.
CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 8, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd.,
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a new drug application from
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), on behalf of Ortho-McNeil-Janssen
Pharmaceuticals, for rivaroxaban tablets. They are meant for
the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism, or blood clots
other than in the head, in patients with non-valvular atrial
fibrillation, or abnormally rapid contractions of the upper
chambers of the heart.
