U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Oct. 17

For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee meetings, see: here (Adds Oct. 14 immunology devices panel meeting)

RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Aug. 15-16, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire ave., Building 31, Great Room, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151

On Aug. 15, the committee will discuss challenges of communicating about evolving methodology in the attribution of foodborne illness, focusing on estimating the proportions of these illnesses due to specific food sources. Consequently, FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Food Safety Inspection Service have begun a joint initiative, called the Interagency Food Safety Analytics Collaboration (IFSAC), to improve our collective understanding of source attribution of infections to specific foods and settings. On Aug. 16, the Committee will present "Communicating Risks and Benefits: An Evidence-Based User's Guide." This volume is the result of work by current and former members of this committee.

SCIENCE BOARD TO THE FDA

DATE: Aug. 19, 0900/1300

LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Bldg. 31, Rm. 1503, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Martha Monser, 301-796-4627

The Science Board will discuss the FDA's draft Strategic Plan for Regulatory Science. The board will also get an update on the FDA's Medical Countermeasures Initiative program plans. It will also initiate the charges to the subcommittees for first, a science review of the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), and second, a Medical and Biological Engineering Review.

GENERAL AND PLASTIC SURGERY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Aug. 30, 0800/1200; Aug. 31, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, Ballroom, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, 301-796-6313

The committee will discuss and make recommendations on postmarketing issues related to silicone gel-filled breast implants. This meeting is regarding the discussion of different innovative methodological approaches to the conduct of postmarket studies regarding silicone gel breast implants. Additionally, the panel will discuss key long-term safety issues associated with silicone gel breast implants in the real-world setting.

CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Sept. 8, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd., Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a new drug application from Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), on behalf of Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, for rivaroxaban tablets. They are meant for the prevention of stroke and systemic embolism, or blood clots other than in the head, in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, or abnormally rapid contractions of the upper chambers of the heart.

OBSTETRICS AND GYNECOLOGY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Sept. 8 and 9, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Ballroom, 2 Montgomery Village Ave., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will discuss and make recommendations regarding the safety and effectiveness of transvaginal surgical mesh used for repair of pelvic organ prolapse. FDA is convening this meeting to seek expert opinion on the risks and benefits of these devices in light of adverse events, e.g., vaginal erosion leading to pelvic pain and dyspareunia, and available information on clinical benefit. The committee will be asked to provide scientific and clinical input on the Agency's proposed premarket and postmarket regulatory strategies for these devices, labeling improvements and postmarket surveillance studies. The committee will also consider surgical mesh used to treat stress urinary incontinence.

JOINT MEETING OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS AND DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEES

DATE: Sept. 9, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College (UMUC), 3501 University Blvd., Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001

The committees will discuss the benefits and risks of long-term bisphosphonate use for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis in light of the emergence of the safety concerns of osteonecrosis of the jaw and atypical femur fractures that may be associated with the long-term use of bisphosphonates.

Bisphosphonates for the treatment and prevention of osteoporosis include: Fosamax (alendronate sodium) tablets and solution and Fosamax Plus D (alendronate sodium/cholecalciferol) tablets by Merck & Co (MRK.N); Actonel (risedronate sodium) tablets, Atelvia (risedronate sodium) delayed release tablets, and Actonel with calcium (risedronate sodium with calcium carbonate) tablets by Warner ChilcottWCRX.O; Boniva (ibandronate sodium) tablets and injection by Roche Therapeutics ROG.VX; Reclast (zoledronic acid) injection by Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp NOVN.VX; and the any generic equivalents for these products.

ARTHRITIS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Sept. 13, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, Great Room, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Philip Bautista, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss the anti-nerve growth factor (Anti-NGF) drug class that is currently under development and the safety issues possibly related to these drugs. The committee will be asked to determine whether reports of joint destruction represent a safety signal related to the Anti-NGF class of drugs, and whether the risk-benefit balance for these drugs favors continued development of the drugs as analgesics.

ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Sept. 14, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Building 31, Great Room, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a new drug application from ApoPharma Inc, represented by Cato Research, for Ferriprox (deferiprone) film-coated tablets. The proposed use for this product is for the treatment of patients with excess iron in the body related to blood transfusions, when current chelation therapy is inadequate.

VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Sept. 20, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Hotel, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314

The committee will meet to hear an overview of the research program in the Laboratory of Enteric and Sexually Transmitted Diseases at the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research. The committee will discuss and make recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity of the Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine in adults aged 50 years and older using an accelerated approval pathway.

IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL MEETING

DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.

PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)