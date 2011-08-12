U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Oct. 17

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Sept. 22-23, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Hotel, Washington DC North, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0314
On Sept. 22, the committee will discuss a biologics license application for Umbilical Cord Blood from the New York Blood Center, indicated for hematologic malignancies, bone marrow failure, primary immunodeficiency diseases, beta thalassemia, Hurler syndrome, Krabbe disease, and X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.
On Sept. 23, the committee will discuss a humanitarian device exemption (HDE) from Miltenyi Biotec for the CliniMACS Selection System, which is meant for patients with acute myelogenous leukemia in first or second morphologic complete remission. The device can process allogeneic HLA-matched hematopoietic progenitor cells-apheresis (HPC-C) from a related donor to obtain a CD34+ cell population intended for hematopoietic reconstitution following a myeloablative preparative regimen without the need for additional graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis.
IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639
The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.
PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200
LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.