U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Oct. 17

CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Sept. 22-23, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Hotel, Washington DC North, 620 Perry Parkway, Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0314

On Sept. 22, the committee will discuss a biologics license application for Umbilical Cord Blood from the New York Blood Center, indicated for hematologic malignancies, bone marrow failure, primary immunodeficiency diseases, beta thalassemia, Hurler syndrome, Krabbe disease, and X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy.

On Sept. 23, the committee will discuss a humanitarian device exemption (HDE) from Miltenyi Biotec for the CliniMACS Selection System, which is meant for patients with acute myelogenous leukemia in first or second morphologic complete remission. The device can process allogeneic HLA-matched hematopoietic progenitor cells-apheresis (HPC-C) from a related donor to obtain a CD34+ cell population intended for hematopoietic reconstitution following a myeloablative preparative regimen without the need for additional graft-vs-host disease (GVHD) prophylaxis.

IMMUNOLOGY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 14, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will discuss, make recommendations, and vote on a premarket approval application from Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) for the Progensa PCA3 assay. The Progensa PCA3 assay is indicated for use in conjunction with other patient information to aid in the decision for repeat biopsy in men 50 years of age or older who have had one or more previous negative prostate biopsies and for whom a repeat biopsy would be recommended based on current standard of care. A lower PCA3 score is associated with a decreased likelihood of a positive biopsy.

PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 17, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa.