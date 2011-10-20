U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Dec. 15

JOINT MEETINGS OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY
COMMITTEE, DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 8-9, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of
Maryland University College, 3501 University Blvd. East,
Adelphi, Md.
CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001
On Dec. 8, the committees will discuss the benefits and
risks of oral contraceptives with drospirenone in light of the
emerging safety concern that the risk of blood clots that can
break loose and move within the circulatory system associated
with use of these products may be higher compared to oral
contraceptives that contain the progestin, levonorgestrel.
These contraceptives include Bayer HealthCare's (BAYGn.DE)
Yasmin, Yaz (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol tablets), Beyaz,
Safyral (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol/levomefolate calcium
tablets and levomefolate calcium tablets) and their generic
versions.
On Dec. 9, the committees will discuss the benefits and
risks of Ortho Evra (norelgestromin/ethinyl estradiol
transdermal system), marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit
Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, for the prevention of pregnancy.
Specifically, the committees will discuss the possibly
increased risk of thrombotic and thromboembolic events in users
of Ortho Evra compared to women who use commonly prescribed
birth control pills, as suggested by postmarketing studies.
ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001
On Dec. 14-15, the committee will discuss pathways for the
development of drugs intended to treat variola virus infection
(smallpox) in the event of an outbreak, including the use of
animal models of other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses
that includes smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy.
