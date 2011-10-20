U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Dec. 15

JOINT MEETINGS OF REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE, DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 8-9, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Marriott Inn and Conference Center, University of Maryland University College, 3501 University Blvd. East, Adelphi, Md.

CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001

On Dec. 8, the committees will discuss the benefits and risks of oral contraceptives with drospirenone in light of the emerging safety concern that the risk of blood clots that can break loose and move within the circulatory system associated with use of these products may be higher compared to oral contraceptives that contain the progestin, levonorgestrel. These contraceptives include Bayer HealthCare's (BAYGn.DE) Yasmin, Yaz (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol tablets), Beyaz, Safyral (drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol/levomefolate calcium tablets and levomefolate calcium tablets) and their generic versions.

On Dec. 9, the committees will discuss the benefits and risks of Ortho Evra (norelgestromin/ethinyl estradiol transdermal system), marketed by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) unit Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc, for the prevention of pregnancy. Specifically, the committees will discuss the possibly increased risk of thrombotic and thromboembolic events in users of Ortho Evra compared to women who use commonly prescribed birth control pills, as suggested by postmarketing studies.

ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001

On Dec. 14-15, the committee will discuss pathways for the development of drugs intended to treat variola virus infection (smallpox) in the event of an outbreak, including the use of animal models of other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses that includes smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy. (Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)