U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Dec. 15

THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EDT/GMT UNTIL NOV. 6.

For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee meetings, see: here (Changes time of Oct. 17 peripheral and central nervous system meeting, adds Dec. 1 joint drug safety and dermatologic and ophthalmic drugs meeting, Dec. 7-8 circulatory devices meeting)

PERIPHERAL AND CENTRAL NERVOUS SYSTEM DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 17, 0730/1230

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Diem-Kieu Ngo, 301-796-9001

The committee will discuss a supplemental new drug application from Teva Neuroscience Inc TEVA.O for Azilect (rasagiline mesylate) tablets, for the following proposed indication: treatment of patients with idiopathic, or of unknown cause, Parkinson's disease to slow clinical progression and treat the signs and symptoms of Parkinson's disease as the single drug used to treat, and as an additional therapy to levodopa.

ALLERGENIC PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Oct. 25, 0830/1230

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Joanne Lipkind, 301-827-0314

The committee will meet in open session to hear and discuss the FDA biologics center's review of scientific and medical literature concerning the use of non-standardized allergen extracts in the diagnosis and treatment of allergic disease. FDA is announcing the availability of this report titled "CBER's Report of Scientific and Medical Literature and Information on Non-Standardized Allergen Extracts in the Diagnosis and Treatment of Allergic Disease" simultaneously in this Federal Register Notice issue.

CIRCULATORY SYSTEM DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Oct. 26-27, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: James Swink, 301-443-0572

On Oct. 26, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application sponsored by AtriCure Inc (ATRC.O) for the AtriCure Synergy Ablation System to be used for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients who are undergoing open concomitant cardiac surgery.

On Oct. 27, the committee will discuss, make recommendations and vote on information related to the premarket approval application for the Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System sponsored by Medtronic Inc (MDT.N). The Medtronic Ablation Frontiers Cardiac Ablation System is a catheter-based device developed for the treatment of atrial fibrillation.

ENDOCRINOLOGIC AND METABOLIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 1-2, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Paul Tran or Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 1, information will be presented regarding pediatric development plans for four products that were either recently approved by FDA, are in late stage development for an adult oncology indication, or in late stage development in pediatric patients with cancer. The subcommittee will consider and discuss issues relating to the development of each product for pediatric use and provide guidance to facilitate the formulation of written requests for pediatric studies, if appropriate.

The four products under consideration are: (1) Adherex Technologies' AHX.TO sodium thiosulfate injection, (2) Genentech Inc's (a unit of Roche Holding ROG.VX) vismodegib (3) GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK.L) pazopanib; and (4) MedImmune LLC'sMedi-573 (fully human antibody to IGF-I and IGF-II).

On Nov. 2, The committee will discuss an application from Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) for Vytorin (ezetimibe/simvastatin) and Zetia (ezetimibe) tablets. Simvastatin lowers lipids, or fats that circulate in the bloodstream, including cholesterol, by inhibiting 3-hydroxy-3-methyl-glutaryl-CoA reductase, which is an enzyme involved in producing lipids in the body, and ezetimibe lowers lipids by inhibiting the absorption of cholesterol from the intestine. The proposed use for Zetia in combination with simvastatin or Vytorin is to reduce major cardiovascular events in patients with chronic kidney disease based on the results of the Study of Heart and Renal Protection (SHARP).

PEDIATRIC ONCOLOGY SUBCOMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 2, 0800/1200

LOCATION: FDA White Oak Campus, Bldg 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Caleb Briggs, 301-796-9001

The subcommittee of the Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee will discuss regulatory, academic and industry perspectives regarding the development of anticoagulant products, or products to suppress clotting of blood, in children. Issues for discussion will include identification of strategies to encourage and facilitate studies of anticoagulants in children that will result in informative pediatric labeling, appropriate endpoints for studies of anticoagulants in pediatric patients and the role of pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic studies to support a pediatric indication for anticoagulants.