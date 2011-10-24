U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Dec. 15

ANTI-INFECTIVE DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 3-4, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Minh Doan, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 3, the committee will discuss clinical trial design issues for the development of antibacterials for the treatment of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) and the draft document entitled "Guidance for Industry, Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: Developing Drugs for Treatment", published March 2009.

On Nov. 4, the committee will discuss clinical trial design issues in the development of antibacterials for the treatment of Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (HABP), including Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia (VABP) and the draft document entitled "Guidance for Industry, Hospital-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia and Ventilator-Associated Bacterial Pneumonia: Developing Drugs for Treatment", published November 2010 (see FDA Web site: Clinical/Antimicrobial Guidances1).

NATIONAL MAMMOGRAPHY QUALITY ASSURANCE ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 4, 0800/1200

LOCATION: Holiday Inn, Ballroom, 2 Montgomery Village Ave, Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Shanika Craig, 301-796-6639

The committee will provide advice and recommendations on the following issues: (1) Proposed changes to the Mammography Quality Standard Act (MQSA) policies and inspection procedures; (2) accreditation body review of soft copy mammography images; and (3) reporting breast density on mammography reports and patient lay summaries. The committee will also receive updates on the MQSA program and the status of the Full Field Digital Mammography universal quality control manual.

VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314

The committee will hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population, 2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.

CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 17, 0830/1330

LOCATION: Hilton, Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0294

The committee will discuss a new biologic license application from Organogenesis Inc for Apligraf (oral), meant for the treatment of surgically created gingival and alveolar mucosal surface defects in adults.

GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16-17, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Inn Washington/College Park, Baltimore Ave., College Park, Md.

CONTACT: Kristine Khuc, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 16, the committee will discuss the design of clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy and durability of response with repeat treatment cycles of Xifaxan (rifaximin) by Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. SLXP.O for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.

On Nov. 17, the committee will provide recommendations to the Agency on the design and size of premarketing cardiovascular safety development programs necessary to support approval of products in the class of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine) receptor 4 (5HT4) agonists for the proposed indications of chronic idiopathic (of unknown cause) constipation (CIC), constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C), gastroparesis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease that does not respond to a proton pump inhibitor.

RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 17-18, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Building 31, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151

On Nov. 17, the committee will discuss results of a literature review (as required in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) about communicating quantitative risk and benefit information in prescription drug promotional labeling and print advertising, and will also receive a briefing on activities in FDA's Office of Special Health Issues.

On Nov. 18, the Committee will discuss implications, for strategic communication, of recent theoretical developments on information use in decision-making.

POSTPONED

GENERAL AND PLASTIC SURGERY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Avena Russell, 1-301-796-3805

The committee will discuss the premarket approval application from Contura Inc, owned by Idosan A/S, for Aquamid, a new material (polyacrylamide) for use as a dermal filler for aesthetic treatment of wrinkles in the face. The Aquamid dermal filler is intended for use in mid-to-deep sub-dermal implantation for the aesthetic treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as the nasolabial folds.

JOINT MEETING OF THE DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE DERMATOLOGIC AND OPHTHALMIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001

The FDA Amendments Act of 2007 requires FDA to bring, at least annually, one or more drugs with Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) with Elements to Assure Safe Use (ETASU) before its Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee. On Dec. 1, the joint meeting will discuss REMS-related topics. During the morning session, the committees will discuss the REMS program for isotretinoin, also known as iPLEDGE, as an example of a REMS that has ETASU. During the afternoon session, the committees will discuss general issues related to the impact of REMS with ETASU on the healthcare system and patient access, such as how programs with ETASU can be better integrated into existing health systems.