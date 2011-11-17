RPT-U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Jan. 20

(Repeating Nov. 15 item for some subscribers)

THIS DIARY IS FILED AS THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION UPDATES ITS SCHEDULE. ALL ITEMS EST/GMT.

For more information on the FDA's Advisory Committee meetings, see: here (Adds Jan. 20 reproductive health drugs meeting)

VACCINES AND RELATED BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/ Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Donald Jehn or Denise Royster, 301-827-0314

The committee will hear an overview of the research programs in the Laboratory of Method Development, Division of Viral Products, Office of Vaccines Research and Review, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, FDA. The committee will also hear an update on the evaluation of Guillain-Barre Syndrome after Influenza Vaccine among Medicare population, 2010-2011. The committee will then discuss and make recommendations on the safety and immunogenicity (surrogate endpoint) of Pneumococcal 13-valent conjugate vaccine (Diphtheria CRM197 Protein) in adults aged 50 years and older using an accelerated approval regulatory pathway.

CELLULAR, TISSUE AND GENE THERAPIES ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 17, 0830/1330

LOCATION: Hilton, Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Gail Dapolito or Sheryl Clark, 301-827-0294

The committee will discuss a new biologic license application from Organogenesis Inc for Apligraf (oral), meant for the treatment of surgically created gingival and alveolar mucosal surface defects in adults.

GASTROINTESTINAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 16-17, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Inn Washington/College Park, Baltimore Ave., College Park, Md.

CONTACT: Kristine Khuc, 301-796-9001

On Nov. 16, the committee will discuss the design of clinical trials to evaluate the safety, efficacy and durability of response with repeat treatment cycles of Xifaxan (rifaximin) by Salix Pharmaceuticals Inc. SLXP.O for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea.

On Nov. 17, the committee will provide recommendations to the Agency on the design and size of premarketing cardiovascular safety development programs necessary to support approval of products in the class of serotonin (5-hydroxytryptamine) receptor 4 (5HT4) agonists for the proposed indications of chronic idiopathic (of unknown cause) constipation (CIC), constipation predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-C), gastroparesis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease that does not respond to a proton pump inhibitor.

RISK COMMUNICATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Nov. 17-18, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Food and Drug Administration, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Building 31, Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Lee Zwanziger, 301-796-9151

On Nov. 17, the committee will discuss results of a literature review (as required in the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act) about communicating quantitative risk and benefit information in prescription drug promotional labeling and print advertising, and will also receive a briefing on activities in FDA's Office of Special Health Issues.

On Nov. 18, the Committee will discuss implications, for strategic communication, of recent theoretical developments on information use in decision-making.

POSTPONED

GENERAL AND PLASTIC SURGERY DEVICES PANEL

DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300

LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620 Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.

CONTACT: Avena Russell, 1-301-796-3805

The committee will discuss the premarket approval application from Contura Inc, owned by Idosan A/S, for Aquamid, a new material (polyacrylamide) for use as a dermal filler for aesthetic treatment of wrinkles in the face. The Aquamid dermal filler is intended for use in mid-to-deep sub-dermal implantation for the aesthetic treatment of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds, such as the nasolabial folds.

JOINT MEETING OF THE DRUG SAFETY AND RISK MANAGEMENT ADVISORY COMMITTEE AND THE DERMATOLOGIC AND OPHTHALMIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 1, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Kristina Toliver, 301-796-9001

The FDA Amendments Act of 2007 requires FDA to bring, at least annually, one or more drugs with Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) with Elements to Assure Safe Use (ETASU) before its Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee. On Dec. 1, the joint meeting will discuss REMS-related topics. During the morning session, the committees will discuss the REMS program for isotretinoin, also known as iPLEDGE, as an example of a REMS that has ETASU. During the afternoon session, the committees will discuss general issues related to the impact of REMS with ETASU on the healthcare system and patient access, such as how programs with ETASU can be better integrated into existing health systems.

ONCOLOGIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE

DATE: Dec. 7, 0800/1300

LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, Md.

CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001

During the morning session, the committee will discuss a Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) new drug application for the proposed trade name Inlyta (axitinib) tablets. The proposed use for this product is for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, or kidney cancer.

In the afternoon, the committee will discuss an Affymax Inc AFFY.O new drug application for the established name peginesatide injection. The proposed use for this product is for the treatment of anemia associated with chronic renal failure in adult patients on dialysis.