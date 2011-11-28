U.S. FDA advisory meetings through Feb. 27

MEDICAL DEVICES DISPUTE RESOLUTION PANEL
DATE: Dec. 14, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Nancy Braier, 301-796-5676
The topic to be discussed is the Center for Device and
Radiological Health's (CDRH) denial of a premarket approval
application for the Sedasys computer-assisted personalized
sedation system submitted by Ethicon Endo-Surgery Inc, a unit
of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N). The meeting will be open to the
public.
ANTIVIRAL DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Dec. 14-15, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Paul Tran, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss pathways for the development of
drugs intended to treat variola virus infection (smallpox) in
the event of an outbreak, including the use of animal models of
other orthopoxviruses (the group of viruses that includes
smallpox) as potential evidence of efficacy.
TOBACCO PRODUCTS SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Jan. 18-20, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Center for Tobacco Products, 9200 Corporate
Blvd., Rockville, Md.
CONTACT: Caryn Cohen, 1-877-287-1373
As part of the TPSAC's required report to the Secretary of
Health and Human Services, the committee will continue
discussing issues related to the nature and impact of the use
of dissolvable tobacco products on the public health, including
such use among children. Discussion will include such topics as
the composition and characteristics of dissolvable tobacco
products, product use, potential health effects, and
marketing.
Note: On Jan. 18, the meeting will be closed from 8 a.m. to
1 p.m. to permit discussion and review of trade secret and/or
confidential commercial information.
REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Jan. 20, 0800/1300
LOCATION: FDA White Oak, Bldg. 31, 10903 New Hampshire
Ave., Silver Spring, Md.
CONTACT: Kalyani Bhatt, 301-796-9001
The committee will discuss the benefits and risks of a
Columbia Laboratories Inc CBRX.O application for progesterone
gel 8%, for the proposed indication of "reduction of risk of
preterm birth in women with short uterine cervical length
regardless of other risk factors in the mid-trimester of
pregnancy." The uterine cervix is the mouth of the uterus
leading into the vagina. The benefit/risk discussion will focus
on the adequacy of the demonstration of efficacy in the U.S.
population.
NEUROLOGICAL DEVICES PANEL
DATE: Feb. 10, 0800/1300
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC North/Gaithersburg, 620
Perry Pkwy., Gaithersburg, Md.
CONTACT: Avena Russell, 301-796-3805
The committee will discuss and make recommendations
regarding the possible reclassification of cranial
electrotherapy stimulator (CES) devices. On August 8, 2011, FDA
issued a proposed rule which, if made final, would make CES
devices Class III requiring premarket approval. In response to
the proposed rule, FDA received petitions requesting a change
in classification. The reclassification petitions are available
for public review and comment at www.regulations.gov under
docket number FDA-2011-N-0504. The committee discussion will
include the existing data to support CES safety and
effectiveness and whether the data are sufficient to develop
special controls to support regulation of these devices under
Class II.
DERMATOLOGIC AND OPHTHALMIC DRUGS ADVISORY COMMITTEE
DATE: Feb. 27, 0900/1400
LOCATION: Hilton Washington DC/Silver Spring, 8727
Colesville Rd., Silver Spring, Maryland
CONTACT: Yvette Waples, 301-796-9001
The committee will be asked to comment on the following
topics related to the use of ophthalmic drug products, or
products intended for use in the eye: 1) appropriate types of
clinical evidence for developing anti-inflammatory drugs for
the treatment of post-operative inflammation and reduction of
eye pain in patients who have undergone ocular surgery. This
will include a discussion of the definition and scope of this
indication as well as the types of clinical trials needed to
support approval; and 2) appropriateness of marketing a single
bottle of ophthalmic product for use in both eyes for
post-surgical indications as it relates to the potential risk
for infection. The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and
Research would like the advisory committee to provide advice on
the potential risk and approaches to mitigating that risk,
including limits to fill size where appropriate.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov; Editing by
Tim Dobbyn)