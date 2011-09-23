UPDATE 3-US backs Alexion drug for another rare blood disease

* First drug for rare chronic blood disease aHUS

By Alina Selyukh

Sept 23 U.S. health regulators cleared an Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN.O) drug for adults and children with a rare genetic disorder that damages vital organs, as the company expands the uses of its flagship medicine.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Soliris on Friday for children and adults with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a life-threatening genetic disease that can lead to stroke, heart attack or kidney failure.

Soliris, generically known as eculizumab, is the first approved treatment for aHUS, a variant of the disease that disproportionately affects children.

Cheshire, Connecticut-based Alexion derives all its revenue from the medicine that in 2007 received FDA approval for treating a serious and also rare blood disorder called paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, which can lead to disability and premature death.

After the FDA's announcement, which came a few days earlier than expected, the company increased its 2011 revenue outlook.

Alexion forecast revenue of $760 million to $768 million, up from $745 million to $755 million. It also raised the forecasted earnings per share range by 5 cents at the upper and lower ends to $1.15 to $1.20. [ID:nWNAB8408]

The company's share were up 5 percent at $66.56 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq, outperforming a 0.3 percent rise in the S&P Biotechnology Sub-Industry Index .GSPTKBI

Soliris is a targeted therapy that works by inhibiting chronic and uncontrolled activation of proteins that cause blood clots and organ damage in patients with aHUS.

The U.S. label for drug includes a boxed warning of life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections occurring in patients treated with the medication, Alexion said. Most common side-effects include high blood pressure, diarrhea, anemia, vomiting, nausea, a decrease in white blood cells and upper respiratory and urinary tract infections.

Current standard treatment of aHUS is plasma therapy, the safety and effectiveness of which has not been assessed in well-controlled studies, the FDA said. Even with that treatment, currently more than half of all patients with aHUS die, require kidney dialysis or have permanent kidney damage within a year of diagnosis, Alexion said.

Earlier on Friday, Alexion said a committee of the European drugs regulator recommended extending approval for Soliris to pediatric and adult patients with aHUS. The company said it expects the European Commission to make its final decision in about two months.

The U.S. and European regulatory actions were positive but "both fully expected," wrote Robert W. Baird & Co analyst Christopher Raymond in a note for clients.

The company is testing Soliris for nine other indications, with results expected by the end of the year. [ID:nL3E7IL27R] (Additional reporting by Anna Yukhananov in Washington; editing by Phil Berlowitz, Andre Grenon and Tim Dobbyn)