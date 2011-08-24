US FDA approves Botox for loss of bladder control

WASHINGTON Aug 24 U.S. drug regulators approved Botox from Allergan (AGN.N) for treating a specific type of urinary incontinence on Wednesday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Botox -- made popular as a treatment for smoothing facial wrinkles -- can also be injected into the bladder to treat people who lose bladder control because of neurologic conditions such as spinal cord injury.

