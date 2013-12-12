UPDATE 4-New U.S. rules aim to cut antibiotic use in farm animals

By Ransdell Pierson and Charles Abbott
Dec 11 U.S. regulators announced new guidelines
on Wednesday to phase out the use of antibiotics as a growth
enhancer in livestock, in an effort to stem a surge in human
resistance to these drugs.
The Food and Drug Administration said the antibiotics could
still be used to treat illnesses in animals raised for meat, but
should otherwise be pared back over the next three years under a
program to keep them out of the human food supply.
The program is voluntary, but the agency expects drugmakers
to fully adhere to the guidelines. It said two of the biggest
purveyors of these antibiotics, Eli Lilly & Co and
Zoetis Inc, had agreed to narrow their use.
Doctors and hospitals have become increasingly worried by
new strains of bacteria that cannot be controlled by a wide
range of current antibiotics. It is suspected that part of the
reason for the emergence of "super bugs" is that people who eat
meat containing antibiotics can develop resistance to the drugs
as bacteria mutate to thwart them.
"Because antimicrobial drug use in both humans and animals
can contribute to the development of antimicrobial resistance,
it is important to use these drugs only when medically
necessary," the FDA said in a release.
In a "guidance" document, the FDA told global drugmakers and
animal health companies to revise the labels of medically
important antibiotics by removing references to use in animal
production. The FDA said voluntary compliance was the fastest
way, but that it could propose regulations if necessary.
When the labels are changed, it would become illegal to use
the drugs to promote growth in livestock, Deputy FDA
Commissioner Michael Taylor told journalists. The agency said
about 25 to 27 animal health companies could be affected by the
guidelines.
In the future, the antibiotics could be used only under a
veterinarian's direction to prevent or treat disease.
Over-the-counter sales would end.
The FDA said it will require animal pharmaceutical companies
to notify the agency within three months of their intent to
adopt its strategy. The companies would then have three years to
complete the transition.
The antibiotics at issue include penicillins, macrolides and
tetracyclines. The FDA said it would release a complete list on
Thursday.
CRITICS QUESTION ENFORCEMENT
Critics said the guidelines give drugmakers too much
discretion in policing their own use of antibiotics.
Democratic lawmaker Louise Slaughter called the FDA move an
inadequate response to the overuse of antibiotics, "with no
mechanism for enforcement and no metric for success."
Her view was echoed by consumer and environmental advocacy
groups.
"Our fear ... is that there will be no reduction in
antibiotic use as companies will either ignore the plan
altogether or simply switch from using antibiotics for routine
growth promotion to using the same antibiotics for routine
disease prevention," said Steven Roach, a senior analyst with
advocacy group Keep Antibiotics Working.
Morningstar analyst David Krempa said the FDA issued similar
voluntary guidelines in April 2012, meant to limit use of
important antibiotics in food-producing animals, but they appear
to have been largely ignored by farmers.
He said compliance with the FDA's latest set of voluntary
guidelines could be equally spotty.
"Compliance will be tough because all the farmers and meat
producers know these products increase the size of their
animals," Krempa said. "They can continue to use them and just
say there's a disease going through their herds."
But even if antibiotics use in livestock does comes down,
Krempa said it would be only a "small negative" for Zoetis
because it, like other animal health companies, sells such a
wide range of products for both livestock and pets.
Jeff Simmons, president of Elanco Animal Health, said the
Lilly unit was looking at "alternative innovations, such as
enzymes and vaccines" at the same time it complied with FDA on
antibiotics.
"We don't see this as having a financially material impact
on our company," Simmons told Reuters.
Other companies with animal health businesses include Merck
& Co Inc, Novartis AG, Sanofi SA and
Bayer AG.
Bayer and Sanofi said the FDA strategy would not affect the
products they sell, and both said they support the agency's
position.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the new rules would
require producers to be more "sensitive" about antibiotic use,
but added: "I don't think a producer necessarily needs to go to
great lengths to build a new barn" to satisfy the new rules.
A trade group for veterinary drug companies, the Animal
Health Institute, said "only a small percentage" of antibiotic
use in livestock was for growth promotion.
"There is a risk of additional animal disease from this
action," the group said about the FDA rules.