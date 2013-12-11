FDA official says Zoetis, Eli Lilly support antibiotic strategy

Dec 11 Animal health companies Zoetis Inc and Eli Lilly & Co support the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's new voluntary phase-out of antibiotic use in animal production, the agency said during a conference call with reporters.

Deputy Commissioner for foods and veterinary medicine Michael Taylor said he expects animal health companies to readily comply with the FDA strategy. Otherwise, he said the FDA would be able to take regulatory action.

"Zoetis and Elanco (Lilly) have already declared their support to remove these production uses from their products," Taylor said.