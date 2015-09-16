Dept of Health and Human Services, AstraZeneca to develop antibiotics

Sept 16 The U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) said on Wednesday it signed a deal with British
drugmaker AstraZenaca Plc to develop antibiotics.
The federal agency said it will share costs with AstraZeneca
to develop a portfolio of drugs to treat illnesses caused by
bioterrorism agents and antibiotic-resistant infections.
The Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority
of the HHS will initially provide $50 million, and could pay up
to $170 million for development of additional products as part
of the deal, which is for five years.
The first drug candidate to be explored is a combination of
two antibiotics, Aztreonam and Avibactam, known together as
ATM-AVI, the HHS said.
The combination ATM-AVI is being tested in Europe in a
mid-stage study, the agency said.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)