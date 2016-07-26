FDA enhances warnings on group of strong antibiotics

July 26 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
has enhanced warnings of side effects of a group of strong
antibiotics used to treat a variety of respiratory and urinary
tract infections and limited their use to patients with no
alternatives.
The antibiotics known as fluoroquinolones include Johnson &
Johnson's Levaquin, Bayer's Cipro
extended-release tablets and Merck Inc's Avelox. (bit.ly/2a8Xvup)
The FDA added a box warning to the antibiotics in July 2008
to inform users about the increased risk of tendinitis in which
the tissue connecting muscle to bone becomes inflamed.
The box warning was updated on Tuesday to highlight the
disabling and potentially permanent side effects of the drugs.
The regulator said in May that the side effects of the
antibiotics outweighed its benefits. (bit.ly/1TdtpSy)
(Reporting by Dipika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)