U.S. sales of antibiotics for food animals rose over 6 yrs -FDA

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Dec 10 U.S. sales of medically
important antibiotics approved for use in livestock rose by 23
percent between 2009 and 2014, federal regulators said on
Thursday, fueling concerns about risks to humans from
antibiotic-resistant bacteria.
Last year, domestic sales and distribution of such drugs
increased by 3 percent, according to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
Public health advocates, along with some lawmakers and
scientists, have criticized the long-standing practice of using
antibiotics in livestock, arguing that it is fueling the rise of
antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Agribusinesses defend the
practice as necessary to help keep cattle, pigs and chickens
healthy and to increase production of meat for U.S. consumers.
"Dangerous overuse of antibiotics by the agricultural
industry has been on the rise at an alarming rate in recent
years, putting the effectiveness of our life-saving drugs in
jeopardy for people when they get sick," said Avinash Kar,
senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council.
It was not clear from the FDA report which antibiotics were
used on various animals, why and in what volume.
The FDA in 2013 released voluntary guidelines for drug
makers and agricultural companies to phase out antibiotic use as
a growth enhancer in livestock. The agency said the antibiotics
could still be used to treat illnesses in animals raised for
meat, but should otherwise be pared back by December 2016 under
a program to keep them out of the human food supply.
"Sales does not equal use and use is not the same thing as
resistance," said Ron Phillips, spokesman for the Animal Health
Institute, which represents drug companies including Zoetis
, Merck Animal Health and Eli Lilly and Co's
Elanco Animal Health.
"FDA also tracks resistance pathogens in humans, animals and
meats," he said, "and those trends have been largely
encouraging."
The increased sales of antibiotics approved for use in
livestock in 2014 are "disgraceful since it came after the FDA
issued voluntary guidance they claimed would actually reduce the
use of antibiotics in agriculture," said U.S. Rep. Louise
Slaughter, a Democrat of New York.
Food companies have been moving away from using antibiotics
in livestock. In March, McDonald's Corp said its U.S.
restaurants would gradually stop buying chicken raised with the
equivalent antibiotics that are used for humans.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek)