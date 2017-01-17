UPDATE 1-FDA approves generic version of Jazz Pharma's sleep disorder drug

(Adds generic developer's name, drug details; updates share
move)
Jan 17 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it had approved the first generic version of Xyrem, Jazz
Pharmaceuticals Plc's drug to treat patients with
narcolepsy, a kind of sleeping disorder.
The approved generic is developed by Roxane Laboratories
Inc, the FDA told Reuters.
Jazz Pharma's shares, which lost about 22 percent of their
value in 2016, were down 6.6 percent at $108.00 in after-hours
trading on Tuesday.
Xyrem is the only approved treatment for both excessive
daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients with narcolepsy, a
chronic neurological disorder.
Cataplexy, one of the primary and the most debilitating
symptoms of narcolepsy, causes a sudden loss of muscle control,
leading to physical collapse. (bit.ly/2jHzIS9)
About 70 percent people with narcolepsy suffer from
cataplexy, the FDA said.
Xyrem generated sales of $816.4 million in the nine months
ended Sept. 30, representing about 75 percent of Jazz Pharma's
net product sales.
(Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)