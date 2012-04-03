UPDATE 2-FDA staff focus on safety of Astellas bladder drug

* FDA staff says drug works for overactive bladder
* Key issues tied to heart, liver safety
* Advisory panel to vote on drug Thursday
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. drugs reviewers said
Astellas Pharma Inc's treatment for an overactive
bladder worked, but they raised concerns about liver and heart
safety issues.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said the
once-daily tablet, called mirabegron, worked to reduce frequent
urination and the inability to control it, according to
documents released online on Tuesday.
But the pill, already approved in Japan, was also tied to a
higher rate of neoplasms, or tumors, urinary tract problems and
hypersensitivity reactions, according to the FDA staff.
"The special safety concerns, especially the increases in
blood pressure and pulse ... require additional consideration
relevant to their potential negative public health effects,"
staff said in the documents.
The staff review comes ahead of a vote Thursday by an FDA
advisory panel on whether to recommend approval of the drug. The
FDA will make a final decision by June 29, taking into account
the panel's recommendation.
Overactive bladder, caused by uncontrollable contractions of
the bladder, affects about 12 percent of adults in Europe and
the United States, and 30 percent to 40 percent of those 75
years and older, Astellas said.
Mirabegron, the first drug in its class, works by activating
a protein receptor - a beta-3 adrenoceptor - in bladder muscles
that help the bladder fill and store urine.
The FDA staff said most of the safety data for mirabegron
appeared "reasonable," except for the heart and liver issues.
However, there were some discrepancies in how much the drug
increased blood pressure and heart rate in different clinical
trials.
The FDA reviewers also said people taking the drug during
clinical trials had a higher rate of tumors compared to people
on a placebo, but it was unclear why this happened.
Astellas, Japan's second-largest drugmaker, said mirabegron
can provide another option to patients beyond current treatments
for overactive bladder.
Current treatments include the Astellas drug Vesicare, one
of the company's biggest products, which garnered global sales
of 86.7 billion yen ($1.1 billion) in 2010.
With mirabegron, Astellas is hoping to cement its position
in the overactive bladder market, the company said. Mirabegron
is approved in Japan under the trade name Betanis.
Global sales of Vesicare and mirabegron should total over
155 billion yen ($1.9 billion) in the fiscal year ending in
March 2015, the company said in its annual report.