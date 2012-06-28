UPDATE 2-US FDA approves Astellas drug for leaky bladder

WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. drug regulators
approved Astellas Pharma Inc's pill for overactive
bladder on Thursday, boosting the Japanese drugmaker's foothold
in the market for the condition.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the once-daily
pill, to be sold as Myrbetriq, for adults who cannot control
their bladder muscles, following a positive recommendation from
FDA advisers.
The FDA said about 33 million Americans have an overactive
bladder, whose symptoms include frequent urination and urgency
to urinate. The condition is especially common among those 75
years of age and older.
Myrbetriq, the first drug in its class, works by activating
a protein receptor in bladder muscles that relaxes them and
helps the bladder fill and store urine. The pill is already
approved in Japan.
"Overactive bladder ... is uncomfortable, disrupting and
potentially serious," said Dr. Victoria Kusiak, deputy director
in an FDA office for drug evaluation.
In April, a panel of outside advisers to the FDA voted 7-4
that the benefits of the pill, known chemically as mirabegron,
outweighed its possible risks to the heart and liver.
In clinical trials, a 50-milligram dose of the drug meant
four fewer trips to the bathroom over seven days compared with
placebo, and three fewer episodes of urine leakage, or
incontinence.
Some FDA advisers had said that may not greatly help people
who often go to the bathroom at least eight times a day.
However, the FDA had said clinical trials only had to prove the
drug was better than a placebo, prompting a majority of
panelists to vote in favor of the drug.
Common side effects were elevated blood pressure, urinary
tract infection, elevated heart rate and abdominal pain. The FDA
said people with very high uncontrolled blood pressure or
serious kidney or liver disease should not take the pill.
Astellas, Japan's second-largest drugmaker, already makes
the overactive bladder drug Vesicare. It is one of the company's
biggest products, and had global sales of 86.7 billion yen ($1.1
billion) in 2010.
Shares of Astellas closed up 1.5 percent in Tokyo at 3,405
yen.