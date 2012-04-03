FDA staff focus on safety of Astellas bladder drug

WASHINGTON, April 3 U.S. drugs reviewers said
Astellas Pharma Inc's treatment for an overactive
bladder worked, but raised concerns about liver and heart safety
issues.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said the
once-daily tablet, called mirabegron, worked to reduce frequent
urination and the inability to control it, according to
documents released online on Tuesday.
But the pill was also tied to a higher rate of neoplasms, or
tumors; urinary tract problems; and hypersensitivity reactions,
according to the FDA staff.
The staff review comes ahead of an advisory panel to the
FDA's vote on whether to recommend approval of the drug on
Thursday. The FDA will later make a final decision.