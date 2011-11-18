US FDA revokes Roche's Avastin for breast cancer

* Avastin not safe, effective for breast cancer-FDA
* Avastin still on market for other types of cancer
WASHINGTON Nov 18 The U.S. drugs regulator
revoked Roche Holding AG's ROG.VX Avastin for use against
breast cancer after a protracted battle over the popular cancer
drug.
Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Margaret Hamburg
said on Friday Avastin was not shown to be safe and effective
for that use.
Avastin will remain on the market for other uses, including
certain types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer, the FDA
said.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov and Alina Selyukh; editing by
Gerald E. McCormick)