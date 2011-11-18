REFILE-UPDATE 3-US revokes approval of Avastin for breast cancer

(Refiles to fix typo in word "UPDATE" in headline)
* Avastin not safe, effective for breast cancer -FDA
* Avastin still on market for other types of cancer
* Medicare not changing plan of coverage -CMS
* Roche nonetheless doing Phase III study of Avastin
(Adds comments by FDA chief, doctor comments, Roche comments
and stock price, adds industry details)
By Alina Selyukh and Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, Nov 18 U.S. drug regulators
withdrew their approval of Roche's ROG.VX Avastin for breast
cancer, saying the drug was not effective enough to justify its
risks even if patients believe it has helped them live longer.
Reversing course on a drug that was approved for the
disease in 2008, U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner
Margaret Hamburg said subsequent research did not confirm hopes
that Avastin would help patients with advanced breast cancer
live longer or improve quality of life.
The drug will remain on the market for other uses, such as
treating types of colon, lung, kidney and brain cancer.
"This was a difficult decision," Hamburg said. "With so
much at stake, patients and their doctors count on the FDA to
ensure the drugs they use have been shown to be safe and
effective for their intended use. Sometimes, the results of
rigorous testing can be disappointing."
While doctors still have discretion in using Avastin for
breast cancer off-label, the FDA move may lead health insurers
to drop coverage of a medicine that costs $88,000 a year.
An estimated 17,000 women are being treated with the drug,
and patient advocates insist there are enough examples of
survival to justify its use.
"The bottom line is that they are throwing out the baby
with the bathwater," said Dr. Elisa Port, co-director of the
Dubin Breast Center of Mount Sinai Hospital in New York. "There
absolutely may be subsets of carefully chosen breast cancer
patients who benefit from Avastin."
Roche said it will pursue a new Phase III study of Avastin
in combination with the chemotherapy drug paclitaxel to look
for biological clues about which breast cancer patients may
benefit from the drug, clinically known as bevacizumab.
The Swiss drugmaker still expects Avastin, its top
medicine, to generate peak annual sales of 7 billion Swiss
francs ($7.6 billion), despite the FDA's decision.
[ID:nL5E7MI3UR] Analysts have said a withdrawn FDA approval for
breast cancer could cost nearly $1 billion in sales.
Roche stock ended 0.5 percent lower at 142.60 Swiss francs
in Switzerland on Friday. Its decline was in line with a 0.7
percent fall in the European healthcare index. .SXDP
MEDICARE STILL PLANS TO COVER
The FDA determined in December 2010 that it should revoke
its approval of Avastin for breast cancer, but an appeal from
Roche and the outcry from patients led it to convene a hearing
of advisers in June. [ID:nLDE75T07M]
Some insurers have already started pulling back on Avastin
coverage for breast cancer. But the U.S. government's Medicare
insurance program will continue covering Avastin for the use,
said a spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
"CMS will monitor the issue and evaluate coverage options
as a result of action by the FDA but has no immediate plans to
change coverage policies," spokesman Don McLeod said.
European regulators actually relaxed curbs on the use of
Avastin in breast cancer this summer to allow its use with
Xeloda, another type of chemotherapy drug that is also made by
Roche. It was first approved for use with paclitaxel both in
Europe and the United States.
The Susan G. Komen for the Cure foundation, the world's
largest breast cancer organization, said the decision should
lend urgency to the need for research showing whether specific
patients are likelier to benefit from Avastin.
"We know that this decision was a difficult one for the FDA
and respect the length of time they spent deliberating the many
issues that impact patients," Komen foundation president
Elizabeth Thompson said in a statement.
The FDA's decision could also prompt a review of industry
guidelines from groups including the National Comprehensive
Cancer Network, which represents leading cancer treatment
centers. NCCN has so far not strayed from its earlier
guideline, approving use of Avastin with paclitaxel for some
patients.
Breast cancer is the second-most common type of cancer
among women after skin cancer. One in eight U.S. women are
expected to develop invasive breast cancer during their lives.
Avastin won U.S. clearance for the disease based on a study
showing it stalled breast cancer growth by 5.5 months when used
in combination with standard chemotherapy.
Later studies found only a one-to-three-month delay in
breast cancer growth. None of the studies showed Avastin
extended the lives of patients with advanced breast cancer.
Some patients also had severe side effects, including holes
in the stomach and intestines, severe bleeding and blood clots.
The company says the incidence of these serious side effects
was just under 3 percent greater for those taking Avastin.
To read Hamburg's 69-page opinion released on Friday,
please see r.reuters.com/wah25s .
$1 = 0.9165 Swiss franc
(Additional reporting by Ben Hirschler in London, editing by
Michele Gershberg, John Wallace and Matthew Lewis)