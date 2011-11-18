Roche still sees peak Avastin sales 7 bln francs

LONDON Nov 18 Swiss drugmaker Roche
still expects its cancer drug Avastin to generate peak
annual sales of 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.6 billion), despite
Friday's decision by U.S. regulators to revoke its use in breast
cancer, a company spokesman said.
Daniel Grotsky noted that Avastin was still approved for use
against breast cancer in Europe. The medicine is also marketed
for other uses, including certain types of colon, lung, kidney
and brain cancer.
Roche said earlier this year that some 800 million francs of
sales were at risk in the United States due to the possibility
of approval being withdrawn for breast cancer.
($1 = 0.916 Swiss Francs)
