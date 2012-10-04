U.S. FDA cracks down on thousands of websites for selling bad drugs

Oct 4 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Thursday said it has cracked down on thousands of online
pharmacies for selling potentially unsafe, unapproved or fake
pharmaceuticals, including the erectile dysfunction drug Viagra
and antiviral Tamiflu.
The FDA, working with international regulatory and law
enforcement agencies from about 100 countries, said it took
action against more than 4,100 Internet pharmacies, bring civil
and criminal charges, removing offending websites and seizing
drugs worldwide.
The move was part of the fifth annual International Internet
Week of Action, a global effort to fight the online sale and
distribution of potentially counterfeit and illegal medicine.
Action taken between Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 resulted in the
shutdown of more than 18,000 illegal pharmacy websites and the
seizure of $10.5 million worth of drugs.
The goal of this annual effort, which involved law
enforcement, customs and regulatory authorities from 100
countries, was to identify producers and distributors of illegal
pharmaceutical products and medical devices and remove these
products from the supply chain.
The FDA targeted websites selling unapproved and potentially
dangerous medicines. In addition to Tamiflu and Viagra, the
agency targeted Domperidone, which was removed from the U.S.
market in 1998 because it may cause serious adverse side
effects, and Isotretinoin, previously marketed as Accutane in
the United States, used to treat severe acne and carries risks,
such as birth defects.