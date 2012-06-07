Injectable Boniva drug in short supply - US FDA

* Company did not accurately forecast demand-FDA
WASHINGTON, June 7 Patients who want an
injectable form of Roche Holding AG's
bone-strengthening drug Boniva may not be able to get it in the
next few weeks because the company did not accurately forecast
demand, federal officials said.
A mismatch between company forecasts and actual demand is
one of the many reasons medicines can go into shortage,
especially when there is only one company making them.
The number of cancer, anesthetic and other drugs in short
supply in the United States hit a record high last year with 250
medicines, largely due to manufacturing problems.
The Boniva shortage does not affect the more widely used
oral version of the drug which became available generically
earlier this year.
Genentech, the Roche unit that makes Boniva, could not
immediately say why demand forecasts for injectable Boniva were
not accurate.
"Patient safety is of the utmost importance to Genentech,
and we are working as fast as we can to address the temporary
stock out of Boniva injection," said Christopher Vancheri,
Genentech spokesman. He said the company expects to resume
shipments of the single-use syringes in mid to late June.
The injectable form of Boniva, known generically as
ibandronate, is meant for women who want to prevent or treat
osteoporosis after menopause but have trouble with oral pills.
It is the only osteoporosis drug in the class known as
bisphosphonates that is available as an injection, Genentech
said.
Unlike Boniva tablets, which people take once a month,
Boniva injections are given once every three months.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the shortage
of Boniva vials on its website late on Wednesday.
At least five companies recently got FDA permission to sell
generic versions of Boniva tablets, including Mylan
Pharmaceuticals Inc, Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc
and Indian drugmaker Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
An estimated 10 million Americans over the age of 50 have
osteoporosis, and another 34 million have low bone mass,
according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation.
The FDA last year considered putting time limits on using
bisphosphonate drugs due to concerns about unusual fractures
linked to the medicines.