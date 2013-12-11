版本:
BRIEF-FDA panel has split vote on Bristol Myers-squibb's metreleptin

Dec 11 (Reuters) -Bristol-Myers Squibb * FDA panel votes 11-1 to recommend Bristol Myers-squibb's metreleptin

for generalized lipodystrophy * FDA panel votes 10-2 to reject metreleptin for metabolic disorders associated

with partial lipodystrophy, including diabetes, high triglycerides
