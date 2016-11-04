U.S. FDA panel narrowly backs Cempra's antibiotic solithromycin

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 4 The effectiveness of Cempra Inc's experimental antibiotic to treat community acquired pneumonia outweighs the risk of liver injury, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concluded on Friday.
The panel voted 7-6 that the drug, solithromycin, is as effective as the potent antibiotic moxifloxacin in treating the kind of pneumonia that recently affected presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.
The panel expressed concern about the risk of liver injury and recommended additional data be collected to further assess that risk. The FDA is not obliged to follow the recommendations of its advisory panels but typically does so. (Reporting by Toni Clarke in Washington)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.