FDA tightens rules for approval of emergency defibrillators

Jan 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Wednesday it is tightening the requirements for approval
of emergency defibrillators following thousands of reports of
malfunctioning devices.
The defibrillators, also known as AEDs, are found in
hundreds of airports, shopping malls and restaurants across the
country and are designed to jump-start the heart and restore
normal rhythm in an emergency.
From January 2005 through September 2014, the FDA said it
received roughly 72,000 reports of the devices failing. Since
2005 manufacturers have issued 111 recalls affecting more than 2
million devices.
Under the new rules, companies will need to provide clinical
data or other evidence proving the devices are safe and
effective in order to be approved or remain on the market. The
agency will also inspect their manufacturing facilities prior to
approval.
The FDA said it will allow AEDs currently on the market to
remain available until companies meet the new requirements,
which will not be enforced until July 29, 2016.
"These changes to the way these devices are reviewed will
allow us to more closely monitor how they are designed and
manufactured," said Dr. William Maisel, deputy director for
science in the FDA's center for devices and radiological health.
"This will go a long way towards correcting long-standing
problems and ultimately improving the reliability of these
devices."
Companies who make AEDs include Zoll Medical Corp,
Physio-Control Inc and Royal Philips Electronics.
Most problems involved the design or manufacture of the
device, or inadequate control of components purchased from other
suppliers, the FDA said.
