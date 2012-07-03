UPDATE 1-US plans IDs to track medical device safety

* FDA proposes rule for unique code on devices
* Could help track safety problems, speed recalls
* Advocates say rule should have come sooner
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 3 Medical devices like hip
implants and heart defibrillators will soon join the ranks of
cars and toasters.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday proposed a
new rule that would require each medical device to have a unique
code that could improve tracking and catch safety problems
earlier. The proposal comes five years after Congress first
mandated the codes.
While these codes are already present for most consumer
goods, in the ubiquitous barcodes scanned at the grocery store,
they have been absent from life-sustaining medical devices.
The FDA said under the rule, device makers like Boston
Scientific Corp and Medtronic Inc would put the
special code on most of their products, starting with the
riskiest, like implants or pacemakers. Over-the-counter or
low-risk devices, like bed pans, would not need the code.
The FDA would then put the codes, known as unique device
identifiers (UDI), in a public database online. Doctors and
regulators could detect safety problems more quickly and inform
patients about flaws or dangers. Companies and hospitals could
pull faulty devices from the market faster and more cheaply by
knowing which products are affected.
Unique codes would also prevent counterfeit or stolen
devices from entering the supply chain, the FDA said.
Jeffrey Shuren, head of the FDA's devices center, said the
administration's current monitoring system relies heavily on ad
hoc reporting from doctors or companies. But it is often unclear
exactly which devices have an issue and whether the problem just
affects one batch or an entire model, he said.
"We've never been able to make that link between the device,
and the patients' or practitioners' experience with that device
until we have the UDI," he told reporters on a call.
"The UDI is really the lynchpin for modern post-market
surveillance for medical devices."
The code will be printed on device labels and packaging and
also go directly onto implanted devices.
People have 120 days to comment on the proposed rule. The
FDA will consider the comments before it makes the rule final,
which must happen within six months after the comment period.
AdvaMed, the medical device industry group, said it is
reviewing the rule and plans to submit comments.
"We will be paying particular attention to whether the
proposed rule follows a risk-based and least burdensome approach
to implementing the UDI system, as we believe such an approach
is essential given the huge diversity of medical devices and the
cost and complexity of implementation," said Janet Trunzo,
AdvaMed's vice president for technology and regulatory affairs,
in a statement.
The FDA estimates it would cost U.S. companies about $550
million in total to implement the proposal over a ten-year time
frame.
Recent problems with medical devices include all-metal hip
implants from Johnson & Johnson which failed at a
higher-than-expected rate and caused some patients to have joint
dislocation or nerve damage.
There have also been problems with vaginal mesh implants
from companies including J&J and Boston Scientific, and exposed
electrical wires in defibrillators from St. Jude Medical Inc
.
Critics said the FDA was slow to implement the changes,
since Congress first directed the agency to develop the device
codes in 2007.
"The bottom line is that having unique identifiers will save
lives and save money for patients and companies," said Diana
Zuckerman, president of the National Research Center for Women
and Families, which advocated for Congress to pass the device
codes five years ago and first pushed for it in the early 1990s.
"Unfortunately, it will be years before those lives are
saved because studies can't be done until the identifiers are
widely used," she said, which could take three to five years.
The FDA said it took time to figure out the rules because it
had to first test the codes in a pilot program, and also agree
on standard international codes with regulators abroad,
including Canada, the European Union, and Japan.
Shuren said those countries, as well as others such as
Brazil, are working on similar systems.
Last month, Congress failed to agree on a similar national
"track and trace" plan for medications, after regulators,
companies and others could not agree on the details.