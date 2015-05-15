U.S. FDA warns on newer class of type 2 diabetes drugs

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned that a widely used newer class of type 2 diabetes drug sold by AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly in partnership with Boehringer Ingleheim may a cause dangerously high levels of blood acids that could require hospitalization.
The drugs belong to a class known as SGLT2 inhibitors that work by causing blood sugar to be secreted in the urine. They include AstraZeneca's Farxiga (dapagliflozin), J&J's Invokana (canagliflozin) and Jardiance (embagliflozin) from Lilly and Boehringer.
The FDA in a warning on its website said the medicines may lead to ketoacidosis, a serious condition where the body produces high levels of blood acids called ketones. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.