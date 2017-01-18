UPDATE 1-FDA issues draft guidance to better medical product labeling

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
(Adds details)
Jan 18 The U.S. health regulator issued draft guidance, recommending ways to communicate promotional materials and additional information that is not on the label of medical products.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration typically determines what information goes on the labels of medical drugs and devices, after evaluating whether the product is safe and effective for the proposed indication.
Drugmakers have long wanted to communicate supplementary information that isn't on the label, but which concerns the cleared use of the product. (bit.ly/2jz9dRh)
However, the FDA said it does not consider the supplementary information that is consistent with the FDA-required labeling guidelines alone to be evidence of a new intended use.
If a firm communicates information, including on promotional material, that has not been evaluated by the regulator, but appears to be FDA-ratified, then it could lead to misbranding, and could subject firms to enforcement action if the representations or suggestions are considered false or misleading.
To avert this, the FDA recommended on Wednesday that companies disclose why the additional data is contextually relevant, and divulge limitations related to the study design, methodology.
The guidance is available for comment for about three months, after which the FDA will release its final determinations.
As of March, Amarin Corp Plc could promote its fish-oil pill for unapproved uses after the FDA decided not to appeal a judge's ruling that the company has the right under the First Amendment to make truthful and non-misleading statements about its products. (Reporting by Divya Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.