U.S. could bring more common drugs over the counter

* Plan could help patients stick with drugs
* Problem of educating patients about risks
* FDA thinks new technology may help
By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, March 8 Prescription drugs to
treat some of the most common chronic diseases, such as high
cholesterol and diabetes, may become available over the counter
under a plan being considered by U.S. regulators.
In what would be a major shift in policy if
finalized, the Food and Drug Administration is seeking public
comment until Friday on a way to make these medications more
readily available. It will also have a meeting about the
proposal at the end of March.
The goal is to ensure people take drugs as needed, while
still understanding safety issues.
Experts say the unwillingness of people to take certain
medications as prescribed has undermined effective treatment of
conditions including high blood pressure, raising the cost of
healthcare in the United States.
About one in three U.S. adults has high blood pressure,
which contributes to heart disease and stroke. The condition
cost the United States about $76 billion in 2010, according to
the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The FDA said about a third of those with high blood pressure
stop taking their medication.
The problem with making these drugs available without a
prescription is that many require patients to understand complex
aspects of their disease, or exactly when to take a drug to
ensure safe use.
A typical over-the-counter drug generally treats short-term
conditions with easily recognized symptoms such as a headache or
runny nose, and comes with only a factbox or pamphlet.
But taking cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins
requires knowledge about a person's elevated or abnormal levels
of fat in the blood, known as lipids.
"We've had several applications already to switch statins to
over the counter, and they have failed because consumers can't
determine their lipid status," Janet Woodcock, head of the FDA's
drugs center, told reporters on Wednesday.
The FDA rejected Merck & Co Inc's bid in 2008 to
sell its Mevacor statin without a prescription. FDA advisers
said patients would not be able to decide for themselves whether
they were appropriate candidates for the medicine.
New technology may help change that calculus.
The FDA said it met with drugmakers to discuss ways to help
people understand drug risks when they go to a pharmacy, such as
using self-serve kiosks, touchscreen pads or interactive videos.
The FDA emphasized that consideration of any
over-the-counter change is still in the initial stages.
The FDA will discuss its proposal at the public meeting
before developing further guidance. Drugmakers would then have
to apply for each drug to be in a new category.