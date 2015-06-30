FDA seeks data on e-cigarettes after surge in poisoning cases

June 30 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said it is seeking additional data and comments on liquid
nicotine as it considers warning the public about the dangers of
its exposure amid a rise in electronic cigarette use.
The agency has evaluated data and science on the risks,
especially to infants and children, from accidental exposure to
nicotine and liquid nicotine that is used in e-cigarettes. (1.usa.gov/1GXeSo4)
More Americans are using e-cigarettes and other vaporizing
devices than a year ago, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed in June.
The surge in e-cigarette use comes as conventional cigarette
smoking has declined in the United States to about 19 percent of
adults, prompting tobacco companies such as Altria Group Inc
, Philip Morris International Inc and Reynolds
American Inc to rush into the e-cigarette market.
Recent increases in calls and visits to poison control
centers and emergency rooms involving liquid nicotine poisoning
have raised public health concerns, FDA said.
The health regulator is now considering if it should warn
the public about the dangers of nicotine exposure and require
that some tobacco products be sold in child-resistant packaging.
Among high school students, e-cigarette use jumped to 13.4
percent in 2014 from 4.5 percent in 2013, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cigarette use over
the same period fell to 9.2 percent from 12.7 percent, the
largest year-over-year decline in more than a decade.
