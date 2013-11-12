FDA warns against counterfeit male sexual enhancement product

Nov 12 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warned on Tuesday of a counterfeit dietary supplement for male
sexual enhancement that could be particularly harmful to
patients with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol
and heart disease.
In a safety warning posted on its website, the FDA said the
fake product is represented as "ExtenZe Maximum Strength" and
looks similar to the actual product, ExtenZe, which is made by
Monrovia, California-based Biotab Nutraceuticals Inc.
The FDA said its analysis showed that the counterfeit
ExtenZe contains sildenafil, an active ingredient in various
FDA-approved prescription medicines, including Pfizer's
Viagra, for erectile dysfunction. ()
Biotab's ExtenZe does not contain sildenafil, which cannot
be taken without a prescription. The counterfeit product is
available online and elsewhere without a prescription.
Sildenafil may interact with nitrates -- found in some
prescription drugs and often taken by men with diabetes, high
blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease -- and could
lower blood pressure to dangerous levels, the FDA said.
In February last year, Biotab started a voluntary recall of
two lots of ExtenZe products after being informed by the FDA
that the lots contained "undeclared drug ingredients" that could
potentially be dangerous. ()
The Canadian health regulator warned in June against various
unauthorized and "dangerous" ExtenZe products found at a
retailer in Calgary that could pose serious health risks.
The FDA said the fake product can be identified by lot
number 0512058 and the expiration date, "EXP. May 16," stamped
on the outer carton and embossed on the blister card.
Customers with such counterfeit ExtenZe should stop taking
the supplement immediately and contact their healthcare
professional, the agency advised on Tuesday.