US FDA gives nod to Forest/Almirall lung drug

BRIEF-Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings files for potential stock shelf
* Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mnpLNX) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, July 23 U.S. drug regulators gave the nod to Forest Laboratories Inc's inhaled treatment for smoker's cough, boosting the company's plans to prop up profits with a new crop of medicines.
The Food and Drug Administration approved the twice-daily drug, to be sold as Tudorza Pressair, to treat symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a serious lung disease that makes breathing difficult and is often caused by cigarette smoking. It is the fourth-leading killer of Americans.
Forest developed the drug with Spanish company Almirall SA and will market it in the United States.
* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage: