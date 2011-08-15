FDA, industry reach generic drug fee agreement

* Agree on fees to fully fund program from year one
* Fees to accelerate drug review, bolster inspections
WASHINGTON Aug 15 U.S. regulators and generic
drugmakers have reached a compromise agreement for a user-fee
program that would require the companies to pay some $299
million in the first year to accelerate drug approvals.
The Food and Drug Administration has been in negotiations
with the generic drug industry since February to establish a
user-fee program similar to one in place for brand-name drugs
and medical devices.
Through the program, companies would pay fees to give the
FDA extra money to hire more staff and improve support systems
in its drug review process. Some of the fees would pay for
bulking up FDA inspection of U.S. and foreign manufacturing
facilities.
The FDA and several industry groups met three times in
July, according to meeting notes posted on the FDA's website,
and agreed that the industry would fund the user-fee program in
full starting in year one.
That would amount to $299 million a year or more, if
adjusted for inflation, with some of the first-year money
coming from a one-time payment by those companies whose drugs
are pending review in FDA's application backlog.
More than two-thirds of all U.S. prescriptions are filled
with generic drugs. They have become a formidable rival to
brand-name drugs that are facing expiring patents.
With bigger revenues, the generic drug industry is becoming
more willing to pay for faster approval of its products. It is
also eager for the FDA to improve its inspections to avoid such
scandals as the 2008 recall of blood thinning drug heparin
after at least 149 people died from tainted ingredients tracked
to China. [ID:nN23167558]
Similar to the other user-fee programs, Congress would have
to give its approval before generic drug user fees are
enacted.
The FDA-industry agreements reached in July continue to
assume that congressional budget appropriations funding the
generics review would remain relatively stable.
Industry representatives in the negotiations included the
Generic Pharmaceutical Association, the European Fine Chemicals
Group and the Society of Chemical Manufacturers and Affiliates
Inc's Bulk Pharmaceuticals Task Force. They represent such
companies as Watson Pharmaceuticals WPI.N, Teva
Pharmaceutical Industries TEVA.O and Mylan Labs (MYL.O).
The FDA is holding a public meeting on the issue on Aug.
25. The notes from the July meetings between the FDA and are
at: r.reuters.com/muz23s .
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh. Editing by Robert MacMillan)