US FDA staff concerned on HeartWare device safety

WASHINGTON, April 23 U.S. medical device reviewers said HeartWare International Inc's blood pump seemed to help people with severe heart failure but raised concerns about device-associated clotting rates and stroke.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff also said clinical trials for the mechanical heart-assist device, or the HeartWare ventricular assist device (HVAD), may have missing data and are difficult to compare with a registry of patients.

The FDA staff review, which was posted online on Monday, comes ahead of a meeting of outside experts who are due to vote on the device on Wednesday. The FDA will make a final decision later.

