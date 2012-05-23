UPDATE 2-US advisers reject new use for J&J/Bayer's Xarelto

* Xarelto already approved for two other uses
* FDA advisers concerned about missing data, bleeding risks
* FDA to make a final decision by end of June
By Anna Yukhananov
SILVER SPRING, Md., May 23 U.S. advisers
recommended against expanding the use of Johnson & Johnson's
blood thinner Xarelto as a way to reduce the risk of new
heart attacks and strokes in people with heart problems.
A panel of outside experts to the Food and Drug
Administration voted on Wednesday that the pill should not be
approved for people with acute coronary syndrome. J&J developed
the drug in partnership with German drugmaker Bayer AG
.
Xarelto is already approved for use to reduce the risk of
blood clots in the legs and lungs of people who have had knee or
hip replacement surgery. It is also approved to prevent strokes
among people with a type of irregular heartbeat called atrial
fibrillation.
But the companies wanted to expand its use to treat acute
coronary syndrome, which refers to people who have heart attacks
or chest pain, usually because of a blocked coronary artery.
About 1 million people in the United States are hospitalized
each year after having an ACS episode, often a heart attack,
according to researchers.
The trial tested Xarelto as an addition to aspirin, and
other clot preventers like Bristol-Myers Squibb and
Sanofi's Plavix, which are typically used to treat the
condition.
By a vote of 6 to 4, with one abstention, the panel said
Xarelto looked promising but missing data could skew results.
They were also concerned about bleeding risks.
"I want to see better evidence that this strategy of adding
(Xarelto) ...is robustly better for the patient," said Dr.
Steven Nissen, panel member and chairman of cardiovascular
medicine at the Cleveland Clinic. "And I just wasn't convinced."
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and a final decision is expected by the end
of June.
THREE-WAY RACE
Xarelto is one of three new medicines that offer potential
advantages over older drugs to prevent strokes and other
dangerous conditions caused by blood clots, in a market worth up
to $10 billion in annual sales, according to Wall Street
forecasts.
Investors have tried to bet on which of the three will
become the dominant player in a race between Xarelto, Eliquis
from Pfizer Inc and Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and
Boehringer Ingelheim's Pradaxa. Pradaxa gained U.S. approval in
2010, while Eliquis is still under review by the FDA, with a
decision expected by the end of June.
Xarelto's rivals failed in treating patients with ACS, giving
Bayer and J&J a potentially distinct market -- although stroke
prevention in atrial fibrillation is seen as the most lucrative
use for the new drugs.
In a clinical trial of ACS, people who took a 2.5 milligram
dose of Xarelto in addition to an aspirin and another
anti-platelet medication had a 15 percent lower risk of having a
stroke or dying from a heart attack than people just taking the
other medicines, FDA reviewers said.
On the other hand, patients taking Xarelto had twice as much
risk for a major fatal bleeding compared to the older drugs,
while other kinds of bleeding were three times higher with
Xarelto. But the overall rates were still low: only 0.1 percent
of patients had fatal bleeding while taking the drug and 2
percent had some kind of bleeding.
The FDA advisers decided the balance between the heart
benefits of Xarelto and its bleeding risks tilted against the
drug because the company lost track of an average of 12 percent
of patients during clinical trial. It was unclear how those
patients fared while taking the medicine.
"Were there not questions about loss to follow-up and
missing data, it would have been a yes," said Allan Coukell,
director of medical programs at the Pew Health Group and the
panel's consumer representative, when explaining his 'no' vote
on Xarelto.
J&J has said it expected some people to drop out of the
final clinical trial since it enrolled about 15,500 patients and
studied them for about 2 1/2 years, and the dropout rates were
similar between people taking Xarelto and those on the older
drugs, meaning the missing data should not impact the results.