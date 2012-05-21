US FDA staff cite missing data for J&J's Xarelto

WASHINGTON May 21 U.S. drug reviewers said
Johnson & Johnson's blood thinner Xarelto appeared to
reduce the risk of new heart attacks and strokes in people with
heart problems, but missing data raised doubts about whether the
drug actually worked.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff reviewed the
drug ahead of an advisory panel of outside experts, which will
vote on whether to recommend the drug on Wednesday.
The FDA usually follows panel recommendations, although it
is not required to, and is due to make a final decision on
Xarelto by the end of June.