U.S. health regulators approve J&J, Pharmacyclics lymphoma drug

Nov 13 U.S. health regulators on Wednesday
approved a drug to treat a rare and aggressive form of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma developed by Johnson & Johnson and
Pharmacyclics Inc, marking the second drug that
received the FDA's new breakthrough therapy designation to gain
approval.
The drug, to be sold under the brand name, Imbruvica, and
known chemically as ibrutinib, was approved to treat mantle cell
lymphoma in patients who have received prior treatment with at
least one other medicine, such as Celgene Corp's
Revlimid.
Mantle cell lymphoma represents about 6 percent of
non-Hodgkin lymphoma cases in the United States and has
typically spread to lymph nodes, bone marrow and other organs by
the time it is diagnosed, the Food and Drug Administration said.