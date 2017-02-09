FDA approves Marathon Pharmaceuticals DMD drug

BRIEF-Arconic shareholders reject proposal to declassify board
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
Feb 9 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Marathon Pharmaceuticals' Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) drug, Emflaza, to treat patients aged 5 years and above.
DMD is a rare genetic disorder that causes progressive muscle deterioration and weakness and had only one approved treatment in the United States before Emflaza's approval.
The FDA in September approved Sarepta Therapeutics Inc's DMD treatment even though an outside panel of experts and the agency's own reviewers questioned the drug's efficacy. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Shareholders approved on an advisory basis, executive compensation programs and policies and resulting 2016 compensation
WASHINGTON, May 25 The International Trade Commission said on Thursday it had made a preliminary finding that imports of tool chests and cabinets from China and Vietnam were harming U.S. producers, allowing a probe into possible dumping and subsidies to continue.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.46 pct, Nasdaq 0.59 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)