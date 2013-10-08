FDA panel supports broader use of Medtronic heart devices

Oct 8 A federal advisory panel recommended that
Medtronic Inc be allowed to sell certain implantable
electronic heart devices to a larger pool of patients, based on
study results that showed the products reduced the risk of death
and hospitalization.
The panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration voted 4-3 on Tuesday to recommend that Medtronic
be approved to sell the products, called cardiac
resynchronization therapy devices, to patients who suffer from
an abnormal heart rhythm called atrioventricular block.
The devices, also known as CRT-defibrillators and
CRT-pacemakers, deliver electrical impulses to both lower
chambers of the heart to restore its normal rhythm.