UPDATE 2-US FDA advisers reject Medtronic heart device

* Panel votes 8-2 risks of device outweigh benefits
* Panel unanimous device effective for atrial fibrillation
* Medtronic shares fall 0.6 pct in after market on NYSE
By Anna Yukhananov
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct 27 U.S. health advisers
rejected a Medtronic Inc (MDT.N) device for treating atrial
fibrillation, a heart rhythm disorder that is a major cause of
stroke, citing risks to safety.
A panel of outside experts for the Food and Drug
Administration voted 8-2 that the risks of the Medtronic
Cardiac Ablation System outweighed its benefits, especially
given the high number of strokes among patients who got the
device during clinical trials.
However, the panelists were unanimous that the device was
effective for treating atrial fibrillation, which affects more
than 2 million Americans and is the most prevalent heart rhythm
disorder.
Their comments largely mirrored the review of the data by
FDA staff earlier this week. [ID:nN1E79O0LE]
"There is a feeling that this system is effective, but
there are concerns that the safety bars have not been met,"
said Dr. Clyde Yancy, panel chair and chief of cardiology at
Northwestern University.
"To the sponsor, I hope what you've heard today is not a
'no,' but a 'not yet," he said, speaking to the company.
Medtronic shares fell 0.6 percent to $34.82 in after-market
trading after closing at $35.02 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
STROKE RISKS
Atrial fibrillation describes the rapid and irregular
contraction of the heart's upper two chambers, which allows
blood to pool. This can form clots that travel to the brain and
cause strokes.
The Medtronic device releases radiofrequency energy to
destroy heart tissue that is causing the abnormal rhythms, in a
process called ablation. This involves inserting a thin tube
into a blood vessel, usually through a site in the upper leg or
neck, then threading it through the body until it reaches the
heart.
But in clinical trials, five people out of 176 had a stroke
within a month of having been treated with the Medtronic
device, and 38 people had at least one serious problem such as
blocked veins that connect the lungs and heart, or swelling of
the covering around the heart, according to the FDA.
Panel members were also concerned about data that suggested
women seemed to not do as well as men when using the device.
However, there were only 23 women using the device in trials,
versus 115 men. A small sample size makes the data more
difficult to interpret.
The company is seeking approval for its device as a
treatment for persistent atrial fibrillation, which lasts for
more than seven days or recurs for as long as four years.
Several panelists said the device should be approved if the
company could conduct further trials to ensure its safety.
"I'm reminded of individuals that are truly grateful for
being taken out of atrial fibrillation," said Scott Evans a
biostatistician at the Harvard School of Public Health.
The company said just over half of patients have persistent
atrial fibrillation, but there are no FDA-approved catheter
ablation devices to treat this condition.
Dr. David Steinhaus, vice president and medical director at
Medtronic, said the clinical trial was the first to test
patients with persistent atrial fibrillation.
"It's really remarkable what this study has demonstrated in
this population of patients," he said. He said Medtronic
expects a final FDA decision in the next few months, and would
discuss the next steps with the agency.
Results of the clinical trials for the device showed that
55.8 percent of patients had a normal heart rhythm within six
months of using Medtronic's device, compared with 26.4 percent
of patients who used the typical treatment of anti-arrhythmic
drugs to treat atrial fibrillation.
Medtronic already received FDA approval in December 2010 to
sell a different ablation device for treating paroxysmal atrial
fibrillation, which is intermittent -- meaning it lasts for
less than seven days, but it likely will recur.
