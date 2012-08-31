UPDATE 1-FDA questions Novartis cystic fibrosis drug

WASHINGTON Aug 31 U.S. drug reviewers
questioned whether Novartis AG's inhaled antibiotic
treatment truly helped cystic fibrosis patients breathe better,
according to documents posted online by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Friday.
Staff from the FDA released their review of Novartis's
tobramycin inhaled powder ahead of a vote next Wednesday by an
advisory committee of outside experts on whether to recommend
the drug.
Novartis is seeking approval of the inhaled antibiotic
powder as a more convenient alternative to its older, nebulized
version of tobramycin called Tobi, saying a powder taken with an
inhaler is faster to use, and more convenient for patients.
The antibiotic attacks an infection that often occurs in the
lungs of patients with cystic fibrosis, a genetic disease that
affects about 30,000 people in the United States.
But the FDA said it was unclear whether the inhaled powder
helped patients, or was as effective as the nebulized version.
Only one of two clinical trials showed the tobramycin powder
worked better than a placebo, according to the FDA's analysis.
They also questioned whether Novartis's drug worked as well
over time, which may limit how effective it is for cystic
fibrosis patients who usually develop chronic lung infections.
"The sustainability of improvements in (lung function) found
... may raise concern regarding the clinical significance of
these findings," FDA staff wrote.
Cystic fibrosis causes the thin layer of mucus - which helps
keep lungs free of germs - to thicken, clogging airways and
damaging the lungs. The average life expectancy for the disease
is 37 years as damage to the lungs progresses and limits the
ability to breathe.
The thickening of mucus results in life-threatening
infections that must be treated with antibiotics. Novartis's
drug treats an infection called pseudomonas aeruginosa.