FDA to modify nutrition label guidelines for packaged food, drinks

May 20 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
will modify guidelines for nutritional labels on packaged food
and beverages to prominently display calorie count and servings,
the regulator said.
The move comes at a time the regulator is staring at
increasing childhood and adult obesity and lifestyle diseases
such as heart problems in the United States.
The FDA said on Friday that the modified guidelines, which
companies would have to adopt within two years, would help
consumers make "informed food decisions".
