UPDATE 2-US FDA focuses on training to stem painkiller abuse

By Anna Yukhananov
WASHINGTON, July 9 U.S. health regulators are
hoping more education for doctors and patients can stem the
growing tide of prescription painkiller abuse in the United
States.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is mandating that all
companies that make long-acting or extended-release opioid
medicines - including painkillers like oxycodone and methadone -
fund training programs for doctors and distribute info sheets
for patients that promote proper use of the pills.
The requirement would affect over 20 companies that make
such medications, including Pfizer Inc, Johnson &
Johnson and Endo Health Solutions Inc. The FDA
first announced the requirement for educational materials last
year.
Opioids are synthetic versions of opium that are used to
treat moderate or severe pain, but they are also highly
addictive.
Overdose from prescription drugs is now the leading cause of
accidental death in the country, eclipsing car crashes and the
combined impact of cocaine and heroin.
"The problem of prescription drug abuse and misuse is very
real," said Dr. Margaret Hamburg, the head of the FDA.
"Educating healthcare professionals on how to safely prescribe
(the medicines) is essential to address this critical public
health issue."
But the FDA cannot actually force doctors to take the
classes without a change in the law, meaning the impact of the
new requirements may be muted.
Hamburg said she expects half of the nation's 320,000
prescribers of painkillers to get the training by the program's
third year. Classes are scheduled to begin by March of 2013.
"We of course would like to see the number even higher in
terms of the training received," Hamburg said, adding that the
FDA and the Obama administration is working with Congress to
find a way to amend the law.
The new classes will be funded by drugmakers, but taught
through existing continuing education programs in hospitals or
universities using an FDA-developed outline. The FDA said the
classes should take about two to three hours, and be free for
doctors or of nominal cost.
It is unclear exactly how much the lack of information about
painkillers contributes to abuse. The FDA said it has gotten
reports from patients who say doctors may misprescribe the
pills. And journal articles have highlighted the limited
training doctors receive in medical school about prescribing and
monitoring the use of painkillers long-term.
Patient advocates also worry harsher rules may affect access
for those who actually need the drugs for chronic pain.
The FDA said it plans to assess the program periodically to
make sure it is not harming patients' access.